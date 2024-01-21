Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $483,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group
In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $87.88 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
