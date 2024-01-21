Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:HIG opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,468 shares of company stock worth $14,730,045. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.