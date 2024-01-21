Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 5,793 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 205.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.88 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.27.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.