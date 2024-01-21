Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $146.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

