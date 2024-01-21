Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $263.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

