Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74,863 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 137,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $147.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

