Allworth Financial LP Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $142.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average of $142.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

