AIA Group Ltd Acquires 12,822 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 172.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 419,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chevron by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 92,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $142.24 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.31. The company has a market cap of $268.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.