Zacks Research Weighs in on AGCO Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for AGCO in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.76. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $15.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $117.65 on Friday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $109.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Quarry LP increased its stake in AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

