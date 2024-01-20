Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Garmin in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Chattopadhaya now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average of $112.12. Garmin has a 1 year low of $93.22 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

