Zacks Research Comments on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $117.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $981,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

