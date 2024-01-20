Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for General Motors in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

GM stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

