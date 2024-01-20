Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.40 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.53 and its 200 day moving average is $218.72. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

