Wolfe Research Upgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) to Outperform

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.52% from the stock’s current price.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

