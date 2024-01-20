Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $48.80 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s previous close.

WFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

