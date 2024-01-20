Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Veeco Instruments traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 96295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VECO. Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,795. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 12.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 67.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 923,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $177.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

