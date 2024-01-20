Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $70.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Twilio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Twilio Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. Twilio has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $79.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,599 shares in the company, valued at $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,020,880 shares of company stock worth $4,342,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.