The Charles Schwab Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after acquiring an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

