Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 440.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,344. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. Terex Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

