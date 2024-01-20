Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TPX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

NYSE TPX opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $51.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after purchasing an additional 133,997 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. Browning West LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,790,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,465,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after buying an additional 3,435,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,706,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,678,000 after buying an additional 253,965 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

