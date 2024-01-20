Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $7.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $5.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ERIC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.