Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 48,949 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,949 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,860,062. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

