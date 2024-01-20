Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,111 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

