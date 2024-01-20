Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.10 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 729.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,541 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Activity

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,953,368.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

