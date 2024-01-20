Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $184.03 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.10 and a 52-week high of $234.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALNY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.