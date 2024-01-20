Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after acquiring an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,687,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,410,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $218.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.63 and a twelve month high of $227.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

