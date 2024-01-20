Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 108 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $163.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 203.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.