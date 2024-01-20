Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

TARO opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $43.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. Analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

