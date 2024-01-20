Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives $19.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $36,944.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $36,944.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,239,261 shares of company stock worth $67,823,873. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

SNCY stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $248.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

