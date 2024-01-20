Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,894 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after acquiring an additional 260,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,847,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after acquiring an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $104.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $116.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

