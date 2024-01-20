Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 41,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Generac by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $851,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Generac by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,690 shares in the company, valued at $74,164,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

