StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TTNP opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

