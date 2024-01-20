StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TTNP opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.
Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
