StockNews.com Downgrades Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) to Hold

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of SPH stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.49. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $22.33.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,751.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,751.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,278 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 12,343.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,228 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 245,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

