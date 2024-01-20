Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

ENB opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 630.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $392,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

