State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Greif were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEF. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Price Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 700 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEF

Greif Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

