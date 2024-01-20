State of Michigan Retirement System Has $805,000 Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 904.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $90.13.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Brink’s had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

