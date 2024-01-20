SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of SJW Group worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $62.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. SJW Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.95%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

