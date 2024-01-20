Short Interest in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Drops By 6.6%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.93 million, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.09%.
Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.
