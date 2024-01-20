Short Interest in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Drops By 6.6%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.93 million, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 761,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

