Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

