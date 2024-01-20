Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,653 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $151.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.69 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average is $159.39.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

