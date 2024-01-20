Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $322,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 28,183 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

