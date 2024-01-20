Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Up 3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $50.01. 4,891,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 11,966,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after buying an additional 2,182,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after buying an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.