Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Up 3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $50.01. 4,891,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 11,966,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.
The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger
Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger
In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Schlumberger
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after buying an additional 2,182,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after buying an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Stock Up 2.2 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.