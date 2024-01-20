Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

