Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,642,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after buying an additional 427,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,783,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,253,000 after buying an additional 401,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

