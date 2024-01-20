Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for International Petroleum Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$345.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.09 million.

