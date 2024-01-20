Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.03. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of C$778.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$767.37 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price target on Enerflex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.28.

Shares of EFX opened at C$6.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.30. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$11.03. The firm has a market cap of C$837.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -14.49%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

