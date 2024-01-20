Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Reduced by Zacks Research

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

International Business Machines stock opened at $171.51 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $171.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.63.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

