Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Powell Industries worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Powell Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Powell Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,933,727.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.49. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.71. Powell Industries had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $208.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 23.39%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

