Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $147.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $148.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

