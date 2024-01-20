PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $45.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PAR opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.01.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 991,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $13,565,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 230,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 171,587 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

